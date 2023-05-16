The Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) decided at a plenum on 13 May not to nominate its presidential candidate and announced support for the UzLiDep’s candidate, incumbent head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The plenum came to the conclusion that presidential candidate Shavkat Mirziyoyev, “who has shown his loyalty and patriotism to the people and homeland”, and the Liberal-Democratic Party of Uzbekistan should be supported, UzA reported.

Blogger Nurbek Alimov published the text of a speech by Milliy Tiklanish leader Alisher Kadirov, who was a presidential candidate in the 2021 presidential election.

“143 of the 237 goals the party set as part of its programme in the last parliamentary and presidential elections were achieved as a result of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s actions. Having consulted with all the active members of our party, I would like to propose to support the candidacy of incumbent president Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the early presidential election jointly with the UzLİDEP,” the party leader said.

He said that “the current difficult times require us to unite.” “We need to unite firmly around the incumbent president and find the most effective way to ensure the strength of our homeland and the welfare of our people,” Alisher Kadirov said.

The Liberal Democratic Party (UzLyDeP) on May 12 approved the nomination of Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a presidential candidate in the early elections scheduled for July 9.

Thus, all parties have named their presidential candidates. The Ecological Party has nominated its leader, Abdushukur Khamzayev; the People’s Democratic Party, Ulugbek Inoyatov; and the Adolat Social-Democratic Party, Robakhon Mahmudova.