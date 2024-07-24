Uzbekistan’s new ambassador to France Nodir Ganiyev has arrived to Paris, Dunyo news agency reported.

Prior to this appointment, he served as a chargé d’affaires and then, from October 2023, as the first ambassador of Uzbekistan to Sweden. The embassy in Stockholm was opened in 2022.

Nodir Ganiyev, who is 52 years old, graduated from Tashkent State University (now National University of Uzbekistan), specializing in philology and oriental studies.

He has served at the Foreign ministry since 1994, occupying various roles within the central apparatus and at diplomatic missions abroad.

Before assuming his position in Sweden, he served as head of the Foreign ministry’s Department for cooperation with European countries and EU institutions.

Sardor Rustambayev, previous ambassador of Uzbekistan to Paris, was appointed ambassador to India in January.