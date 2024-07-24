The new ambassador of Germany to Uzbekistan Manfred Huterer presented copies of his credentials to foreign minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, the minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We discussed the broad agenda of expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening direct partnerships between regions, building more economic bridges, and more,” Bakhtiyor Saidov noted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan stands ready to support Mr Ambassador and the team of the Embassy in their efforts towards achieving big potential in our ties,” he added.

Prior to this appointment, Manfred Huterer served as the German ambassador to Belarus.

Previous German ambassador to Tashkent was Tilo Klinner.