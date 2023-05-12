The People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan nominated its leader, Ulugbek Inoyatov, as a presidential candidate in the July 9 early elections.

UzA reported that the nomination was approved at an extraordinary plenum of the party’s central council on 12 May.

Before becoming the party leader in 2019, Ulugbek Inoyatov had a long career in education. He was the rector of Namangan State University for a year and the Minister of Public Education from 2013−2018.

Earlier, the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan nominated its leader as a presidential candidate.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

In 2021 presidential election, the PDPU nominated its Deputy Chairperson, Maksuda Varisova, to run for president. She then came second after Shavkat Mirziyoyev with 1,075,016 votes, or 6.63% of the electorate.