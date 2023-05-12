The Political Council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDEP) nominated Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate for the early presidential elections on July 9. He will be presented at the forthcoming congress for nomination. The party’s press office reported.

At the meeting, it was said that over the past few years, successes in various spheres have been achieved under the leadership of the incumbent President, who was also nominated by the UzLİDEP in 2016 and 2021.

“The future of the country, and the requirements of the rapid times place responsibility on UzLİDeP to put forward as a candidate in the upcoming elections a person capable of making firm and consistent progress on the path of ongoing reforms, to continue implementing the complex task of reforming society at a new level,” the party said in a statement.





So far, all parties other than Milliy Tiklanish have named their presidential candidates.

The Ecological Party has nominated its leader, Abdushukur Khamzayev; the People’s Democratic Party, Ulugbek Inoyatov; and the Adolat Social-Democratic Party, Robakhon Mahmudova.