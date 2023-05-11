The Ecological Party of Uzbekistan’s executive board convened a special session on May 11 to discuss the party’s presidential nominee for the upcoming congress.

According to UzA, the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan plans to nominate its leader, Abdushukur Khudoykulovich Khamzaev, as a presidential candidate.

Abdushukur Khamzaev is a former Deputy Head of the State Forestry Committee and former Director of the Forestry Research Institute. He was elected as party chairman last December.

Uzbekistan will hold early presidential elections on July 9. The deadline for parties to submit their candidates is June 1, and the Central Election Commission will finalize the registration by June 6.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

Only political parties have the right to nominate a presidential candidate. There are five registered parties in Uzbekistan.