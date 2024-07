Very hot weather is expected in Uzbekistan on 25−29 July, Uzhydromet (Uzbekistan's Hydrometeorology Agency) said.

In most parts of the country, except Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, daytime temperatures are expected to reach +40…+43 degrees Celsius. In the southern and desert zones, temperatures will climb to +44…+45 degrees.

Some areas may experience increased winds, with speeds of 13−18 meters per second and gusts reaching 20−23 m/s, accompanied by drifting dust.