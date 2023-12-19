An opening ceremony of a monument symbolizing the fight against corruption was held on the territory of the International Business Center Tashkent city on December 19, the press service of the head of state reported.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the ceremony.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Aleksandr Zuev and officials from foreign countries also joined the event.

The sculpture represents a twelve-meter transparent metal composition, taking the shape of an upward-pointing hand with open fingers. The meaning implies honesty and purity of deeds and thoughts, absolute rejection of corruption. It also serves as an appeal to countries worldwide to unite in the fight against corruption.

As a reminder, the emir of Qatar arrived to participate in the ceremony of awarding the International Excellence Award for fighting corruption.

Established on the initiative of the emir of Qatar, the award is awarded annually since 2016 to prominent public figures, experts and journalists in recognition of their efforts to combat corruption at the global level. Earlier, it was reported that this year’s ceremony will be held in Tashkent.





Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.