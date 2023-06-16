An agreement on Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, along with a road map for preparing the country’s gas transportation system for acceptance and transportation of Russian pipeline gas, according to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The documents were signed by Minister of Enrgy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, with Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev also in attendance.





The Energy Ministry stated that supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. This follows the signing of a road map for cooperation in the gas sector between the Uzbek Energy Ministry and Russia’s Gazprom in January 2023, and a similar document signed by Gazprom with Kazakhstan a week earlier.

In November, Russia proposed to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan the creation of a “trilateral gas union”, with the Russian side stating that the proposal did not imply gas supply in exchange for political terms, but rather coordination of commercial interests.

In April, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov announced plans to supply gas from Russia to Uzbekistan through the Central Asia Centre (CAC) gas pipeline.