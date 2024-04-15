The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Uzbekistan issued a statement on the aggravating geopolitical climate in the Middle East. The MFA stated that Uzbekistan is “deeply concerned about a new round of escalation”.

Uzbekistan called on all parties to “exercise restraint, refrain from further military action, and take all possible measures for the soonest political settlement of the conflict”.

“We believe that further escalation of tension in this region may lead to more serious consequences and a broad military confrontation,” the statement read.

Recalling Iran’s launch of hundreds of drones and missiles at Israeli territory on the night of April 14 in response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Israel reported intercepting most of the missiles and drones. Tehran threatened a new strike if Tel Aviv retaliated.

Earlier, the MFA of Uzbekistan condemned the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. “It is absolutely unacceptable to attack diplomatic and other missions of foreign countries that is a severe violation of the foundations and principles of international diplomatic law,” the MFA stated.