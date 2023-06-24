The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to the border regions of Russia and Ukraine and from visiting crowded places.

The diplomatic mission also advised citizens to “strictly abide by the public security regulations in force on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

“Please do not succumb to unverified information circulating in the information space and follow the instructions of the official representatives of the host country,” the embassy said in a statement.

All diplomatic representations of Uzbekistan in Russia are operating in full work mode, the embassy assured.

In case of need, citizens of Uzbekistan are asked to promptly contact the unified call center of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Moscow. The numbers provided are +7−499−230−00−76 and +7−499−238−36−20.

Recall that anti-terrorist measures were announced in Moscow in connection with the rebellion of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev said that the Russian Armed Forces were taking “necessary operational and combat measures” in the region as part of an anti-terrorist operation.