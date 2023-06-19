On June 16, Uzbekistan Airways received its 18th Airbus aircraft, an A320neo, which arrived in Tashkent airport from the manufacturer’s plant in Toulouse and was traditionally welcomed with a water arch.

Like two previously leased A330 aircraft, the new airliner has a simplified fuselage color, all white with the company’s logo on the tail and engines and the Uzbekistan Airways inscription. Four more A320neo, due to arrive before the end of the year, will have the same color due to the carrier’s imminent plans to refresh its corporate livery.

The new aircraft arrived on the 30th anniversary of cooperation between the airline and the Airbus group. On this day in 1993, Uzbekistan Airways received its first Airbus, an A310, marking the start of the company’s fleet renewal with Western-made aircraft. In 1995, this aircraft was first used to make a transcontinental flight from Tashkent to New York.

Over time, Uzbekistan Airways switched to more fuel-efficient A320/321 aircraft. Today, the airline’s fleet consists of 29 passenger and cargo aircraft, most of which are Airbus. The first A320neo was delivered in spring 2019 and during 2022, the company received five A321neo.





According to the airline’s press service, the new airliner has been delivered on a long-term lease by BOC Aviation and will carry 186 passengers in a mono-class configuration (economy class only).

Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of the Airline’s Board of Directors, said that the decision was made to meet increased demand for flights from Uzbekistan and upon receipt of all five aircraft before the end of the year it is planned to convert them to a two-class layout with business class.

The A320neo is the quietest airliner of its class and more efficient in operation. The footprint on take-off is 50% smaller than on previous generation aircraft and it also has an improved air-conditioning system that completely renews the air every two minutes and ensures it is evenly distributed throughout the cabin.