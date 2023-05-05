According to the press service of the head of state, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, engaged in discussions at Berlin’s Bellevue Palace on May 3.

During the meeting, the Presidents acknowledged the exceptional momentum that characterizes the multifaceted collaboration between Uzbekistan and Germany. They further affirmed that the close political, humanitarian, and commercial interactions between the two nations persist, and that they offer each other support within the framework of notable international organizations such as the United Nations.

The significance of advancing bilateral relations was agreed upon by both parties.





Presidents discussed the expansion of trade, economic, investment and technological cooperation and identified priority areas of interaction.

There has been a substantial increase in trade turnover and joint projects between the two nations in recent years. Specifically, German investments in Uzbekistan’s economy have reached a total of 5.5 billion euros, of which 4 billion euros were acquired in the past few years.





The Presidents have expressed their satisfaction with the positive results achieved through business events, which have resulted in the conclusion of trade contracts and investment and technological agreements worth more than 9 billion euros.

Uzbekistan’s endeavors to promote stability and prosperity in Central Asia were highly appreciated by German officials. As a result, Germany has demonstrated a readiness to provide support for regional connectivity projects, including those encompassed by the EU’s Global Gateway initiative.

The sides expressed interest in strengthening partnership in ensuring regional security and countering contemporary challenges and threats, particularly in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.





The significance of ongoing, focused humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people was underscored, with particular attention given to the use of the existing infrastructure in the border town of Termez.

Particular emphasis is placed on matters pertaining to cultural and humanitarian exchange. The leaders expressed their approval of the inauguration of an extraordinary exhibit showcasing Uzbekistan’s cultural and historical legacy, currently on display in Berlin.

It has been agreed to develop a comprehensive program aimed at teaching the German language in Uzbekistan. The plan includes broadening the Goethe Institute’s scope of activity to encompass regions within the country.





At the end of the meeting Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay a visit to Uzbekistan.

As a reminder, the day before the President held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the visit, 16 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in various spheres were signed.