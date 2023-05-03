On May 2, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, started his visit to Berlin and held talks with the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to the President’s press service.

In a meeting with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, President Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of Germany as a reliable and strategic partner. He also highlighted the increase in mutual trade turnover and the number of joint projects between the two nations. The volume of German investments in Uzbekistan’s economy has reached $5.5 billion, with $4 billion attracted in the past few years.

Olaf Scholz expressed readiness of the German government to further support Uzbekistan’s entry into the World Trade Organization and the early signing of the agreement on broader partnership and cooperation with the European Union.





The sides welcomed the signing of the Intergovernmental Declaration on Deepening Multidimensional Cooperation during the visit, which was signed by Foreign Ministers of two countries — Bakhtiyor Saidov and Annalena Baerbock.

An agreement on launching Germany-Central Asia dialogue platform was reached during the talks.

They also discussed issues of regional security, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. The sides confirmed the need to continue humanitarian projects, in particular through a logistics hub and an educational centre for Afghan youth in Termez.

In transport and logistics, the sides agreed to develop the Trans-Caspian corridor to form an effective route linking Central Asia to Europe.

The sides also reached an agreement on technical assistance from the German government to help expand German language learning in Uzbekistan’s regions.





During the visit, 16 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were signed between Uzbekistan and Germany covering various areas, including economics, trade, finance, education, science, and innovation.

Berlin also hosted a joint business forum, following which agreements were reached on implementation of new trade, investment and technology projects worth $9 billion.

This includes cooperation in green energy, mining, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, modernisation of transport infrastructure, digitalisation of agriculture, innovations and other priority areas.