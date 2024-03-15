Following a sharp cold snap and snowfall in Tashkent on Thursday morning, air quality significantly deteriorated by evening. On Friday morning, residents witnessed thick smog in various parts of the city.





In the IQAir ranking, Uzbekistan’s capital was again listed among the world’s most polluted cities, with Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 450 in some areas, signaling danger level.

Residents reported detecting a burning odor in the air during the night and morning hours. Gas pressure dropped in apartments and houses due to the cold weather.





Recalling a decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, starting March 1, a system to warn the population about exceeding the fine particulate matter (PM) norm in the air was scheduled to launch in Uzbekistan.

The system is expected to provide regular updates on preventive measures for individuals with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as those particularly vulnerable to air pollution due to health sensitivities. However, the system’s launch has not yet been announced.





Uzhydromet has not released information on the concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air since March 14. Other agencies have not published it either.