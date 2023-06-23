Between January and May, the Tashkent Metro transported 68.5 million passengers, according to the press service of the Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Compared to the same period last year, when 51.3 million passengers were transported, passenger traffic increased by 33.5%.

May saw the highest passenger traffic with 15.8 million passengers. Figures for the months of 2023 were:

January — 10.4 million;

February — 13.7 million;

March — 14.6 million;

April — 14 million passengers.

Earlier, the Transport Ministry reported an increase in the number of ground transport passengers in Tashkent following the purchase of new buses and electric buses of large and extra large capacity. An average of 782,000 passengers per day were transported in May, or 63% more than the 478,000 passengers transported in the same month last year.