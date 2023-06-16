On June 15, Uzbekistan Airways signed an agreement with Czech aircraft manufacturer LET Aircraft Industries to purchase LET L-410-E20 light turboprop aircraft, according to the airliner’s press service.

The planes are being purchased to increase the number of flights on domestic routes for the transportation of small groups of passengers, as well as to develop domestic tourism in Uzbekistan.





Uzbekistan Airways plans to purchase up to four planes of this type. It is planned that these aircrafts will be used on ultra-short runways and will expand the route network within the Republic to such cities as Zarafshan Shakhrisabz, Andijan.

LET L-410 aircraft are designed to carry up to 19 passengers and can land on almost any runway of 510 meters in length, providing a flight range of up to 1500 km.

The interest of the Czech company in selling L-410 aircraft to Uzbekistan was mentioned during talks between Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent in April.