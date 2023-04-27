Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala paid an official visit to Tashkent on 25 April. He held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, with whom he opened the Uzbek-Czech business forum.

According to the Uzbek President’s press service, during the talks, it was said that over the past few years, the volume of trade between the two countries has doubled and the number of joint ventures and projects has increased by 2.5 times.

The sides stressed the need for activation of the Intergovernmental Commission and the importance of resumption of the Business Council, which plans to hold regular business forums in the capitals and regions of Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic.





Petr Fiala at talks with Abdulla Aripov.

The priority directions of cooperation include mining industry, modernization of energy sector, power engineering, electrical engineering, agriculture, textile and leather industry, transport and logistics, organization of direct air routes, development of transport corridors and others.

The sides underscored the importance of utilizing the instruments of support and co-financing of projects aimed at wide application of advanced Czech technologies in Uzbekistan.





Talks between the government delegations of the two countries.

A special focus was placed on expanding humanitarian exchange, including raising quotas for Uzbek students to study in Czech universities and adopting a programme of cultural events.

It was noted at the business forum with participation of over 50 Uzbek companies that trade turnover between the countries last year rose to a record high and totaled $184.8 million, including exports from Uzbekistan — $30.5 million, imports — $154.2 million, UzA reported.





Heads of governments of Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic at a business forum.

Uzbekistan is the Czech Republic’s second-largest trading partner in Central Asia. According to the website of the Czech government, Peter Fiala voiced interest in imports of uranium and copper from Uzbekistan. He noted that the Czech companies could supply advanced mining technologies to Uzbekistan.

While discussing cooperation in transport, Peter Fiala said that Škoda Transportation was participating in the bidding for the supply of 34 modern trains. Another company, Zetor plans to establish production of tractors in Uzbekistan.

Czech companies could participate in other major contracts, such as expanding the tram fleet in Samarkand. The Vario trams used here were originally supplied to Tashkent from the Czech Republic, as were the old Tatra trams. Omnipol is interested in sales of L 410 light planes.

Petr Fiala also said that Czech companies can offer air traffic control systems and equipment for military and civil aviation.





Opening of the exhibition.

In Tashkent, the Czech prime minister also attended the opening of an exhibition marking the 20th anniversary of the Uzbek-Czech archaeological expedition.