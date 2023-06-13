Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is running for re-election as the candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP), met with voters in Urgench, the capital of Khorezm region, on June 13, according to a statement from the party. He had met with voters in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan, a day earlier.

According to the press service of the UzLiDeP, the candidate began his speech by describing the achievements in Khorezm during his presidency.

According to the data he presented, in six and a half years the region’s economy increased 1.3 times and reached 32 trillion soums, while the per capita income exceeded 16.5 million soums.

Water supply networks have been stretched in mahallas with a population of over 500,000 people and drinking water supply has increased from 52% in 2017 to current 86%.

Coverage of kindergartens increased from 22% to 79%, and university enrolment increased from 8% to 38%, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

While the region once had only one university — Urgench State University — it now has five public, three private and one branch of a foreign university. The number of students has increased fivefold to 46,000.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.

Also, 28 modern hospitals and clinics have been built in the region, the candidate said.