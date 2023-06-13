Karakalpakstan will be the first region to introduce school buses to transport children from remote villages. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a presidential candidate of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (“UzLiDeP”), announced this at a meeting with voters in Nukus on 12 June, the party’s press office reported.

The candidate recalled that the introduction of free meals for primary school students started in Karakalpakstan. He made that proposal when he was a presidential candidate in 2021. This was later extended to the whole of Uzbekistan.

“We will also start transporting children living in remote villages to and from schools from this land,” he said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that 160 kindergartens are to be built and reconstructed and 2,000 private kindergartens are to be opened in the country.

He also said he would create 100,000 new school places in seven years (one presidential term under the amended constitution) by building 30 new schools and 150 extra classrooms, and repairing 350 existing schools. He added that he would increase the number of special schools from 16 to 32.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.

“As a result, schools in Karakalpakstan will have no classes with more than 30−35 children at all,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.