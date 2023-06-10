On June 9, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened its election observation mission for the upcoming early presidential election in Uzbekistan, scheduled on July 9. This was reported by the press service of the organization.

The mission is headed by Ambassador Urszula Gacek and consists of a core team of 11 international experts based in Tashkent and 24 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 14 June. ODIHR will request 250 short-term observers, to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the conduct of the election for its compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation. The observers will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

The day after the election, the mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report with an assessment of the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the election.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.

Early presidential elections in Uzbekistan were announced after the adoption of a new version of the Constitution in the referendum.