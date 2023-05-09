By presidential decree, an early election of the head of state is scheduled for 9 July, 2023.

Earlier, on May 8, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev called an early election of the head of state.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also explained the reasons for such a decision.

“You see, according to our Basic Law, first of all, all the branches of power are being reformed, the relationship and balance between them is being seriously changed.”

“Second, the renewed constitution poses urgent new political, social and economic tasks to the President, Parliament, government, ministers and hokims”, the head of state continued.

“Third, our people expect from us extremely important and urgent changes and reforms in all spheres,” the President noted.

“Fourthly, in the current situation, when acute and complicated processes are taking place in the world and in the region, the most urgent and important issue is the search and implementation of the right and effective way of development,” he said.

Recall that on 6 May the Electoral Code was amended to include the early election of the President, members of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate.

If the President decides to call early presidential elections, they must be held within two months.

If the President dissolves the Legislative Chamber, elections are held within three months; if the lower house of Parliament decides to dissolve itself, they must be held within two months. If the President dissolves the Senate, elections for the Senate are held within three months, and if the Senate dissolves itself, within one month.