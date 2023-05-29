Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to open three border checkpoints. This was reported by Kaktus.Media.

A video of the Uzbek side dismantling a wall on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border has emerged on the social networks of the Kyrgyz segment. The video was recorded on the border of the Jalalabad region of Kyrgyzstan and the Andijan region of Uzbekistan.

The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service reported that the Uzbek side dismantles the wall at the Bek-Abad — Khanabad border checkpoint, which was shut down unilaterally by Uzbekistan in 2010. The Kara-Suu (Karasu) and Kara-Bagysh checkpoints in Osh region were also closed at that time.

All these checkpoints will be reopened soon. The Kyrgyz side is fully ready to resume the passage of citizens through these checkpoints, the report says.

n March 2010, it was reported that Uzbekistan unilaterally shut down a major crossing point, Karasu Road, connecting the Aravan district of the Osh region and the Markhamat district of the Andijan region. Kyrgyz residents living near the border said that not only cars, but also pedestrians are no longer allowed through the checkpoint. Those wishing to travel by car into Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan had to use the Dustlik Auto Road checkpoint, 25 km from the Karasu border crossing.

Last April, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev announced plans to open 3−4 more checkpoints between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in 2022.

Ravshan Sabirov, director of the National Agency for Investments under the Kyrgyz President, said Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are discussing opening additional border checkpoints in the Jalal-Abad region (on the border with Khanabad). The goal is to ease the transit of transport cargo flows.