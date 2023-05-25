Singapore’s Changi Airports International (CAI) will help develop a feasibility study for Tashkent’s new airport.

Uzbekistan Airports Chairman of the Board Rano Juraeva and Changi Airports CEO Eugene Gan exchanged agreements on May 24, 2023 as part of the Uzbek-Singapore business forum, held in Tashkent and timed to coincide with the visit of Singapore President Halima Yacob to Uzbekistan.

Rano Juraeva noted that Tashkent has a huge export potential as an international hub that can connect Europe and Asia. But the existing airport has many limitations, because with the development of the capital, it turned out to be practically in the center of the city.

“Analyzing the passenger traffic, we come to the conclusion that the increase is very fast. Already today, at peak hours, terminals can hardly accommodate passengers, and there are not enough parking lots for aircraft. Therefore, we are working on the issue of building a new airport. As consultants, we invited the best airport in the world — Changi Airports International. Their task is to help us develop a feasibility study, taking into account the creation of an international hub and the use of the most modern airport technologies in the construction of a new air harbor,” she stated.

At the same time, CAI representatives will simultaneously engage in consulting to optimize the operation of the existing airport in terms of aviation and non-aviation activities, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports said.

The passenger traffic of the country’s main air harbor in 2022 amounted to 5 million passengers, exceeding the pre-pandemic period. This year, according to the forecasts of Uzbekistan Airports analysts, about 8 million passengers are expected.

The press service of Uzbekistan Airports told Gazeta.uz that after signing the agreement, the parties will soon begin work in two areas: optimizing the operation of the existing airport, including increasing the competitiveness and quality of passenger service, introducing advanced technologies and increasing passenger traffic, as well as a feasibility study for the new Tashkent airport project for 2023−2024 years. As we reported, the cost of the project could be as much as $1 billion.

“Changi Airports International is pleased to cooperate with Uzbekistan Airports. Uzbekistan is one of the fastest growing countries in the Central Asian region with great potential for business and tourism. We look forward to sharing our experience in airport development and management to optimize the capacity, operating standards and financial performance of the existing Tashkent airport, as well as support plans for the development of a new airport,” said Eugene Gan, CEO of Changi Airports International.

Changi Airports International is a prominent international aviation hub located in Singapore. Since its establishment in 1981, this airport has garnered widespread recognition within the industry, amassing over 280 prestigious awards from 1987 to 2007. Notably, in 2019, it achieved a remarkable milestone by accommodating 68.3 million passengers, solidifying its position as the seventh busiest airport globally in terms of international passenger traffic.