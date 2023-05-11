At an energy meeting on May 11, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered the creation of a gasoline and diesel fuel reserve in the country, according to his spokesperson Sherzod Asadov.

The meeting reported that Uzbekistan has removed the import limits on petrol and diesel fuel. The country produced 1.26 million tonnes of gasoline (+11.5% from 2021) and 800,100 tonnes of diesel (+5.9%) in 2022.

There are plans to provide loans to fuel importers to replenish working capital, it was said at the meeting.

The meeting also informed that about 5000 electric cars have been imported to the country since the start of the year (the State Agency data shows 1668 electric cars were imported in the first quarter). The President emphasized the importance of building the required infrastructure for them in the regions.

Earlier, a programme was adopted to install 3,500 charging stations over the next three years and to offer incentives to companies that install them.

The president has instructed regional hokims to ensure the installation of 900 chargers this year.