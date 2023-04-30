The voting for the revised version of the Constitution of Uzbekistan began at 8:00 in Uzbekistan and will continue until 20:00.

A total of over 10,700 polling stations were opened. The unified electronic register of voters includes 19.7 million citizens. The number of voters abroad is more than 307,800.

Before the voting began, there was music playing at the polling stations. Aksakals recited dua for peace and prosperity.

Polling station officials, in the presence of observers, sealed the ballot boxes. Then the anthem of Uzbekistan was played and the polling stations were declared open.

The current Constitution and the draft of the new version of the Basic Law as well as the 100 questions and answers on the proposed version were distributed at the polling stations. Stands with selected provisions of the proposed version of the Constitution and the full text of the draft document were placed.

At some polling stations, caps and T-shirts with the referendum logo were prepared for young people who will vote for the first time.

