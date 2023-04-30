Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Bakhrom Kuchkarov, reported at a regular briefing that as of 15:00, 14,206,021 registered voters, equivalent to 73.17% of the total number of eligible voters, had cast their votes in the referendum on the revised Constitution across 1,758 polling stations in Uzbekistan.

The highest turnout rates were recorded in the Sirdarya region at 78.83%, followed by the Andijan region at 78.46% and Karakalpakstan at 76.56%.







According to Bakhrom Kuchkarov, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, voting has concluded in Vladivostok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Gwangju at foreign polling stations, and the counting process has started. Meanwhile, in other countries, voting is still underway.

He also mentioned that certain online media and social networks have reported violations at some polling stations

“All these cases are being investigated within the law,” he said.