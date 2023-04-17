On April 14, Uzbek Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, met with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, in Moscow, according to a statement from the Russian government’s press office. The Uzbek delegation also included the head of Uzbekneftegaz, Bahodirjon Sidikov.

The sides discussed cooperation in the gas, oil and electricity sectors, including renewable energy and hydropower projects, as well as in the field of nuclear power plant construction.

The meeting also touched on the possibility of increasing the supply of oil and oil products to Uzbekistan, as well as the prospects for Rosatom’s participation in the construction of new nuclear power facilities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Friday, during a visit to Uzbekistan, that significant advancements have been made in discussions concerning a gas union project involving Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. These talks, he noted, have taken place at the highest level, including among the respective presidents of the countries involved.