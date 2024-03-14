The inaugural flight of LOT Polish Airlines to Tashkent departed from Warsaw airport on March 13 at 22:55. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane of LOT Polish Airlines landed in the capital of Uzbekistan at 9:00 local time, with a flight duration of 6 hours, Uzbekistan Airports press service reported.

The opening ceremony of the new air service at Tashkent International Airport was attended by airport director Jasur Pulatov, LOT Polish Airlines CEO Michał Fijoł, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Poland Amirsaid Agzamkhodjaev, Ambassador of Poland to Uzbekistan Radosław Gruk, officials from the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Culture, the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan as well as journalists and bloggers from both countries.

“The opening of flights between Warsaw and Tashkent is an important step for us in establishing air links with Europe. After the pandemic, LOT Polish Airlines became the first European airline to open flights to European cities for Uzbek citizens, and for Europeans to cities in Uzbekistan. And we see this as more than just cooperation between an airline and an airport — air travel will open a new chapter in the development of tourism on both sides,” shared the head of Uzbekistan Airports Javlonbek Umarkhodjaev.

“Uzbekistan is one of the most intriguing countries in the world and has a lot to offer to passengers from Poland and Europe. I am convinced that the opportunity to reach the heart of Central Asia in comfort on board of our aircraft will create the potential for further development of tourism and economic cooperation between Poland and Uzbekistan. We opened this direction also taking into account the interests of citizens of Uzbekistan. From Warsaw Chopin Airport, which is a convenient transit point, passengers from Tashkent can reach almost 80 cities in Europe or North America available in our route network,” commented Michał Fijol, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines.

It is planned that flights on the Tashkent-Warsaw-Tashkent route will be carried out three times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. In April and May, the Polish air carrier intends to operate an additional flight on this route on Tuesdays with a scheduled return to Warsaw on Wednesdays. Air tickets are available on the official website of the airline lot.com, as well as at airline ticket offices and travel agencies.

LOT Polish Airlines is a Polish airline founded in 1929 with headquarters in Warsaw. The airline is a member of Star Alliance — the oldest, largest and most representative aviation alliance in the world. The airline’s fleet includes about 80 aircrafts, and its route network includes more than 100 different destinations.