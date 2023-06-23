Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Gayrat Fozilov took part in the official opening ceremony “UZ Euro Trade House” in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Government, public and business circles of Lithuania, as well as the media.

It was noted that Uzbekistan and Lithuania have significant potential to further increase the volume of bilateral trade, and the launching of trade house is seen as a reflection of the growing contacts and comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and Lithuania.

It was emphasized that the Trading House will significantly intensify practical partnership and result-oriented substantive dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.