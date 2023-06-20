On June 19, the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia held another meeting in Astana, with the theme “The Role of Women in Innovation and Technology Development,” according to the press service of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

The regional platform was established in 2020 at the initiative of Uzbekistan, with the support of the UN, to facilitate consultations and cooperation between women leaders from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on issues related to women. In 2023, Kazakhstan is chairing the dialogue and has declared digitalization as a priority.

During the meeting, participants discussed ways to bring together women activists, businesswomen, academics, and representatives from non-governmental and civil society sectors in the region to enhance cooperation on demographic development, gender equality, and the implementation of projects in tourism, culture, environment, trade, and digital technologies.





Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, emphasized in her speech that the dialogue has taken an important place in Central Asia and has received due support from the international community. “During this unique platform,” she said, “important documents were adopted and major events were held, which had a great impact on the implementation of effective measures at the regional level.”

The session showcased innovative projects and start-ups created by women in the region. Digitalization projects in rural areas were discussed, as well as developments addressing topical issues such as family and society, women’s entrepreneurship, vocational education, and employment.

In Astana, Tanzila Narbayeva also met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.