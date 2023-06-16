On June 15, a joint communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Trinidad and Tobago was signed in New York, according to Dunyo news agency. This marks the 144th country with which Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations.

The document was signed on behalf of the two governments by Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, permanent representative of Uzbekistan to the UN, and Dennis Francis, permanent representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN.

“I am delighted that the day has come when Trinidad and Tobago and Uzbekistan officially announced to the world and the international community their decision to establish diplomatic relations,” Francis said after signing the communiqué. “We in Trinidad and Tobago see this as the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Uzbekistan, an important member of the Central Asian region.”

Trinidad and Tobago is a state on the northeast coast of South America and is a member of both the British Commonwealth and the Organization of American States.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation in international organizations, including the UN and its institutions, and agreed to maintain bilateral contacts to find mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

“The signing of the document was an important step in intensifying Uzbekistan’s interaction with Caribbean countries,” the statement said.

It is worth noting that on June 1, Ambassador Dennis Francis was elected as the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

As a reminder, Uzbekistan also established diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone in April.