President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a long-awaited decree “On additional measures to meet the demand of the population for passenger cars,” according to UzA.

The decree stipulates that until January 1, 2028, new rates of customs duties will be introduced for automobiles with an engine capacity of up to 1,200 cc (HS classification codes 8703 21 10, 8703 22 10, and 8703 31 10) that are no more than one year old from the date of production.

Customs duties for vehicles with engines under 1,000 cc will be reduced from the current rate of 15% + $0.4/cc to 0%, while duties for vehicles with engines between 1,000 and 1,200 cc will be reduced from the current rate of 15% + $0.6/cc to 5%.

As a result, total customs duties for vehicles with engines under 1,000 cc are expected to decrease from the current range of 39−43% to a range of 19−23%, while duties for vehicles with engines between 1,000 and 1,200 cc are expected to decrease from the current range of 44−52% to a range of 30−36%.