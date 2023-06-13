On June 12, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the press service of the head of state reported.

At the beginning of the conversation, the president expressed deep condolences and words of support to his colleague and the people of Kazakhstan in regard to human casualties as a result of a forest fire in the territory of the Abay region.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also expressed the willingness of the Uzbek side to provide all necessary assistance in combating the natural disaster and eliminating its consequences.

The two leaders have also discussed the issues of consolidation of Uzbek-Kazakh relations of good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

Special attention has been paid to the acceleration of practical implementation of cooperation projects in trade, industry, energy, transport, agriculture and other sectors.

There has also been an exchange of views on the regional agenda.