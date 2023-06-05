The US Embassy in Uzbekistan reported the completion of preservation work for the Tash-Hauli Palace in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Built by the Khan of Khiva between 1829 and 1839, the Tash-Hauli Palace desperately needed repairs due to harsh weather conditions and prior improperly attempted restoration work, which left its ornamental tiles and bricks crumbling.

Through the US Department of State’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), generations of highly skilled ceramists from the area were employed to restore the palace’s ornate majolica tiles and replace missing ones with identical, newly manufactured tiles.





“The Tash-Hauli Palace is a brilliant representation of the crafts of Khorezmian master ceramists, wood and marble carvers, and calligraphists. Together, the craftsmen created a true work of art encompassing centuries of Uzbekistani culture and tradition,” the statement said.

The artistic elements represented in this historic monument are representative of Khiva and cannot be seen anywhere else. Tash-Hauli is considered one of the most magnificent palaces built in the 19th century as part of the old city of Khiva, an area which was inscribed in UNESCO’s world heritage list in 1990.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the preservation of Uzbekistan’s fascinating and unparalleled cultural heritage,” U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick said. “We believe we are not just supporting Uzbekistan’s rich history, but also its future, by increasing interest in tourism and thereby the country’s economic potential, and by showcasing the expertise of local specialists.”

The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) from the U.S. Department of State provides grants to preserve historic sites, artifacts, manuscripts, and traditional forms of expression, such as art, architecture, music, dance, and language. To date, the foundation has donated more than $115 million to fund at least 1,200 projects in more than 130 countries.

In Uzbekistan, the US has invested over $700,000 to complete 9 different cultural preservation projects.

The U.S. Embassy looks forward to starting the conservation work at Langar Ota in Qashqadarya Region later in 2023.