On June 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the introduction of visa-free regime for citizens of Qatar. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the document, citizens of Qatar can stay on the territory of Uzbekistan without a visa for 30 days from the date of entry.

The visa exemption coincides with the state visit of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, to Uzbekistan on the same day. The President of Uzbekistan will hold talks with him in Samarkand.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strengthening recently, with the opening of the Qatari embassy in Tashkent in May. Uzbekistan offers visa-free entry to citizens of several other countries as well. The full list can be found here.