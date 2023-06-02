The Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Sports of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis introduced a bill amending the law “On State Flag.” This action came soon after President Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to lift the use of country flag in a public spaces.

“I would like to ask deputies and senators to bear in mind that the amending the law is a vital necessity,” said the Mr. Mirziyoyev, who has been endorsed by the members of Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (O'zLiDeP) as a candidate for 2023 Presidential campaign.

Past November the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (O'zLIDEP) suggested lifting restrictions on flag use. It argued that citizens can use the flag at their homes and workplaces. The party also proposed to reconsider penalties.

If adopted, state symbol may appear in sports, cultural, and other public events. Families may hang the flag in their gatherings too. But the most significant change may come to public places and buildings, private houses or offices — including adjacent areas — along with car saloons. This all, however, could be done with “due respect to the state symbol,” notes the bill.

Flag may be imprinted on a clothing line as a decoration.

Last but not the least, flag can serve as an affiliation to Uzbekistan in a number of cases:

When used by individuals and legal entities representing Uzbekistan at official international events;

When used on uniforms and decals by persons in military or other public service;

In the preparation of sportswear for international sports competitions and championships of Uzbekistan.

These proposals may overwrite existing strict regulations. Uzbekistan’s flag can be installed on he buildings of state organizations and diplomatic representatives overseas. Three color symbol is set up in the offices of president and other officials; defense camps, borders, sports arenas, during state celebrations and main streets on holidays.

The flag elements are prohibited from use in documents and ads of non-governmental organizations. Visual identity of non-governmental and non-profit organizations cannot resemble the flag. Nor the symbol can be embedded in products of commercial use.

Committee’s bill does not, however, specify whether changes will apply to the listed above cases. Besides, past few months saw many controversies involving the display of national flag. In May, a young man in Kashkadarya region was charged for wearing a three color flag styled ribbon in celebration of school graduation. The General Prosecutor’s office later withdraw administrative proceedings. In another case law enforcement officers took off Ukrainian flag was waving from the balcony of a Tashkent citizen.

Because the existing law fails to clarify regulations of flag use by individuals and legal entities, the latter two can be penalized for from 990 thousand up to 2 million 300 thousand soums, according to article 203−1 of Administrative Responsibility Code of Uzbekistan.

Chamber says the changes are needed for “educating the younger generation in the spirit of love for the Motherland and increasing country’s prestige in international arena.”

However, the Committee proposes to determine situations that could be taken for disrespectful attitude toward the flag. Particularly,