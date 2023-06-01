President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed Mansurbek Olloyorov as his advisor on social protection — and the director of the newly created National Social Protection Agency under the President, spokesman of the head of the state Sherzod Asadov announced on Thursday.

Mansurbek Olloyorov was formerly the deputy head of the legal expertise and comprehensive analysis department of the Presidential Administration.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed the establishment of the agency at the UzLiDeP congress on May 30, where he was confirmed as a presidential candidate.

He said the agency would unify and coordinate social services that are currently divided among six ministries. He also said that at least 10% of the agency’s staff should be people with disabilities.