A grant project worth $6.6 million to build a landfill gas collection facility and a medical waste incineration plant in the Jizzakh region was signed between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Uzbekistan and the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) on May 30 in South Korea, the press service of the Ministry reported.

The project aims to collect landfill gas and convert it into electricity with a capacity of 500 kWh, as well as to incinerate medical waste with a capacity of 5−10 tons per day. The project will also provide equipment and devices to enhance the material and technical base of the facilities.

The sides also discussed preliminary steps in the construction of facilities for medical waste management and landfill gas recovery in Jizzakh region.

The project envisages construction of 6 waste transfer stations, construction of 5 new landfills and purchase of equipment for disposal, composting, containers and special equipment for medical waste incineration at the newly built landfills.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects of opening a KEITI office in Tashkent, which could serve as a regional centre for all Central Asian states.

As reported earlier, in January, a ceremony was held to launch the construction of a complex that will process landfill gas from Akhangaran and Maidontol landfills into electricity in Tashkent region. The complex is implemented by South Korea’s Sejin G&E.