The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide long-term financing in the amount of up to 28 million euros to Uzbekistan Airports JSC for the modernization of airport equipment at international airports in Uzbekistan, the company’s press service reported.

The previously reached agreements were consolidated by Rano Djuraeva, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports, and Ekaterina Miroshnik, Director of the Infrastructure Department for Eurasia at the annual forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, held in Samarkand.

“The bank’s funds will be used to purchase new apron buses, baggage tractors, belt loaders, aircraft tugs, special vehicles for refueling aircraft with water and servicing toilet compartments, ambulatory autolifts, cleaning machines, de-icing machines, etc.,” said Rano Djuraeva.

According to preliminary calculations, thanks to financing from the EBRD, 76 units of new airport equipment will be purchased.

In addition, agreements have been reached between the EBRD and Uzbekistan Airports on the allocation of grant funds in the amount of more than 1 million euros. As part of this, the bank provides for the involvement of an international consulting company that will help optimize key business processes and thereby increase the operational efficiency of Uzbekistan Airports and its structural divisions.

This will be the first example of such cooperation with a state-owned company in Uzbekistan, when financing occurs directly, without state guarantees from the government of the country, Uzbekistan Airports stated.