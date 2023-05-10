On May 10, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan announced the official launch of the campaign for the upcoming early presidential election. The election will be held on 9 July.

Bakhrom Kuchkarov, the Deputy Chairman of the CEC, stated at the meeting that parties have until 13 May to register their representatives and until 15 May to submit their documents for the election.

The parties will have from May 17 to June 1 to nominate their candidates. They must submit the documents for the candidates' registration to the CEC by June 2. The CEC will complete the registration process by June 6.

Recall that only political parties have the right to nominate a presidential candidate. There are five registered parties in Uzbekistan.