The updated constitution of Uzbekistan has significantly increased the amount of provisions dedicated to ensuring human rights protections. Notably, the initial article of the document establishes Uzbekistan as a nation that operates under the principles of the rule of law.

Speaking about this at a meeting with the heads of the Oliy Majlis, parties, judiciary and executive branches on Monday, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said: “First of all, this means ensuring the rule of law in every sphere. From now on, all ambiguities in the law must be interpreted in favour of the individual”.

“Most importantly, the idea of „the law is sacred, in every case a fair decision must be made!“ should become a rule of life of every member of our society, especially of public officials,” the head of state said.

“At the same time, of course, for the reliable protection of human rights and freedoms, we must ensure in practice fair and independent work of the courts,” he said.

To this end, the Constitution includes provisions according to which no one can be detained for more than 48 hours without a court decision, the restriction of freedom can be applied only by the court, the accused has the right not to testify against himself, that is, to remain silent, the status of lawyers has been strengthened and they have been given the same powers as investigators and procurators.

“Putting these advanced innovations into practice will not be easy; many societies only dream of such changes,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

To achieve that, we need to build the capacity of judicial and legal personnel and strengthen their moral and technical base, he said. At the same time, citizens' legal culture needs to improve, he added.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

“No matter how difficult it may be, time itself demands this work,” the president said.