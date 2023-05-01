The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe on April 26. The resolution mentions Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN said that Russia wanted to remove the reference to aggression against Ukraine from the resolution, but the document was adopted with 122 votes in favour. The resolution was supported by Kazakhstan, China and Turkey, among others.

Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria and the DPRK opposed the resolution. Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and 15 other countries abstained.





The resolution mentioned Russia’s aggression in the following paragraph:

“Recognizing also that the unprecedented challenges now facing Europe following the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and against Georgia prior to that, and the cessation of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe, call for strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe, notably in order to promptly restore and maintain peace and security based on respect of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of any State, ensure the observance of human rights and international humanitarian law during the hostilities, provide redress to victims and bring to justice all those responsible for the violations of international law…”