A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Sierra Leone was signed in New York (USA) on 28 April, the Foreign Ministry’s Duryo IA reported.

The Republic of Sierra Leone became the 143rd country with which Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations.

Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN Bakhtiyor Ibragimov and Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the UN Alhaji Fandai Turai signed the document on behalf of the two countries.

Located in West Africa on the Atlantic coast, the country is member of British Commonwealth, Islamic Cooperation Organization, Non-Aligned Movement and other international bodies.

The sides reiterated their interest in consolidating joint interaction within international organizations, including the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

The sides agreed to maintain bilateral contacts to seek mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

“The signing of the document was an important step to enhance Uzbekistan’s cooperation with West African countries,” the statement said.

Last year Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations with a number of countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Kitts and Nevis.