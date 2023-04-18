On April 18 at 5:11 a.m., Turkish carrier AnadoluJet touched down at Tashkent airport, marking the inauguration of its new regular Ankara-Tashkent-Ankara route.

The Boeing 737−800 aircraft received a ceremonial water arch welcome upon arrival. According to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports, the inaugural flight to the country transported 160 passengers.





The Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan, along with representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Transport, and Uzbekistan Airports' management, extended a warm welcome to the crew and passengers upon arrival.

The flights will be operated once a week on Mondays.

AnadoluJet, a Turkish Airlines subsidiary based in Ankara, operates a fleet of 59 aircraft that provide domestic and international service to 89 destinations worldwide.

Currently, more than 60 weekly flights connect Uzbekistan and Turkey, with routes from Tashkent, Samarkand, Ferghana, Urgench, and Bukhara to Istanbul.