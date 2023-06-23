During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director General of of the UAE National Center of Meteorology, the Foreign Minister said on his Telegram channel.

“We have learned about the advanced technologies and new methodologies developed in the UAE, including cloud seeding, and discussed piloting their experience in Uzbekistan, particularly in the Aral Sea region,” he wrote.

Bakhtiyor Saidov also held a meeting with Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates. They paid special attention to joining their efforts together with Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in addressing water shortage, desalination, protecting biodiversity, afforestation, as well as bringing UAE’s best practice to Uzbekistan.





Cloud seeding is the process of artificially modifying the weather to increase precipitation in arid regions. The UAE launched the Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) in 1990, which provides for this method.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.

Clouds are seeded from planes with natural salts like potassium chloride and sodium chloride, which attract water particles. These particles combine with each other and become heavier, eventually falling as precipitation.