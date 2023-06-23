On June 23, the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan considered a law ratifying an agreement between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the demarcation of their shared border.

The treaty was signed by the Presidents of both countries, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, on December 21, 2022.

According to the agreement, the length of the demarcated state border line between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is over 2,356 km.

The treaty fully completes the demarcation of the Uzbek-Kazakh border and creates prerequisites to ensure its security and inviolability.

The law was approved by the senators.