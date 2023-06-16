On June 14, the President of Uzbekistan signed a resolution aimed at encouraging the formation of an active business environment and preventing excessive spending by the public on tax obligations, according to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

As of June 1, 2023, write-offs will be made for:

amounts of penalties accrued on arrears of tax on property of individuals and land tax on individuals (except for non-residential immovable property) not paid by the due date.

arrears of individual entrepreneurs who have not carried out financial and economic activities during the last 6 months, created in relation to personal income tax in fixed amounts and social tax, as well as penalties and fines accrued thereon.

amounts of penalties applied to business entities for overdue receivables from foreign trade operations.

In addition, court and enforcement proceedings relating to the collection of tax arrears, amounts of penalties, and fines are terminated.

Until June 1, 2024, the procedure for calculating tax at the rate of land tax, increased by a factor of 3, is suspended for individuals who use land plots without documents.

Farmers are allowed to pay water tax arrears accrued as of June 1, 2023 by instalments in equal instalments without interest for a period of 12 months.

From July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024, a procedure will be introduced to refund entrepreneurs the personal income tax paid by business entities specialized in greenhouses with more than 25 hectares of land, provided certain conditions are met. These conditions include:

ensuring the employment of at least one employee on each 5 hectares of land each month;

establishing a monthly income in the form of wages for each worker not less than one minimum wage (980,000 soums);

ensuring that income from the profile activity of business entities specializing in greenhouses is at least 60 percent of total income for the current reporting (tax) period.

It is worth noting that on June 13, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at a pre-election meeting in Nukus that the people of Uzbekistan will have their property tax and land tax penalties written off by 500 billion soums.