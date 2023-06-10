The ballot form and wording for the upcoming presidential election in Uzbekistan, scheduled on July 9, was approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on June 9.

The four candidates will appear on the ballot in alphabetical order according to the Uzbek Latin alphabet. The same order will be used in the vote counting and election result protocols at polling stations.





The CEC also discussed the video broadcasting of the electoral process at some polling stations. Video broadcasting will be available from up to two polling stations in all districts and cities of the country. This was done previously during the April 30 referendum on the new Constitution.

Some polling stations in Tashkent will use a biometric voter identification system in a pilot mode. The system can quickly verify and confirm a voter’s identity and whether they are on the voter list. It was first used during the constitutional referendum.