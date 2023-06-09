During his state visit to Italy, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Qiu Dunyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the President’s press service reported.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the FAO, especially in modernizing the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

The FAO project portfolio in Uzbekistan has grown threefold in recent years. It covers areas such as land and water use, agro-industry, forestry, ecology, livestock and more.





The meeting also outlined the development of a new comprehensive cooperation program until 2030 as a priority area of cooperation. The program should include projects and activities in food security, basic scientific research, digitalization of agriculture, assistance in addressing environmental issues of the Aral Sea region and other areas.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming High-Level International Conference in Samarkand under the FAO auspices.